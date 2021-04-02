Why All We Got Was Leg In Katherine Schwarzenegger And Chris Pratt’s Latest Baby Lyla Post

I didn't grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it's a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today's world. But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible. So, we had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to whenever we were comfortable.