Wild Deadpool Set Photo Shows Ryan Reynolds Scarred And Naked

Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds has had a long and successful career, and over recent years his name has become synonymous with his starring role as the title character of the Deadpool franchise. The original 2016 movie proved that R-rated superhero movies could make a box office draw, with Reynolds put his signature humor into the movie, and poked fun at the genre. A new wild set photo shows Reynolds covered in Wade Wilson's signature scars, while also being completely nude.

Deadpool's scars are key to his backstory, and are evidence of the horrifying experiments that gave him abilities. This change to Wade Wilson's appearance is what prevents him from reuniting with Vanessa throughout the first movie, and is also fodder for countless jokes. Now we can see Reynolds' ripped body completely covered in in make-up for Deadpool. Check it out below.

I'll truly never unsee this image. Here we can catch Ryan Reynolds presumably in the make-up trailer after being covered in and prosthetics to play Wade Wilson. He seems to have forgotten pants, but luckily the Deadpool insignia is there to cover his more sensible areas. He is a married man, after all.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of make-up artist Bill Corso. He's worked on a ton of notable projects throughout the years, winning an Oscar for his work on Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events. Other notable credits include The Amazing Spider-Man, Bombshell, and Sonic the Hedgehog. He posted the photo of Ryan Reynolds to celebrate April Fool's Day, and it's sure to make the rounds online.

Bill Corso's photo with Ryan Reynolds is a wild one, but the actor/producer was definitely the right person to mess with on April Fool's Day. Reynolds is known for his biting sense of humor, and for throwing social media jabs at both his wife Blake Lively and friend Hugh Jackman. Unfortunately, he didn't leave a response to his nude, scarred photo.

The set photo from Deadpool shows just how much work and specificity goes into Ryan Reynolds becoming The Merc with a Mouth. While Reynolds no doubt had a difficult time staying still for the application of his make-up, you have to appreciate Bill Corso's amazing craft. We'll just have to wait and see when Corso will once again be working on Deadpool's location.

It's currently unclear when Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will finally return to the big screen. While the first two movies were made in quick succession, it's been years since there's been any concrete update on the franchise's future. Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox will allow Deadpool to eventually crossover into the main MCU, but there's been no timeline given. Still, fans can't wait to see this shake out on the big screen.

While Ryan Reynolds has been in talks with Disney and there are clearly some top secret plans regarding Deadpool 3, it's already been a long process. 2020's effect on the movie industry resulted in countless projects being pushed back, and that likely affected the timeline to Wade Wilson's threequel. Hopefully some concrete answers will arrive sooner rather than later.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

The Major Lesson Ryan Reynolds Learning From Making A Superhero Movie Like Deadpool
