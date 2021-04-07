Ghost Of Tsushima: 5 Reasons I’m Really Excited About The Chad Stahelski Adaptation

Of all the video games I played in 2020, the Playstation game Ghost of Tsushima was hands down my favorite. I went into the year thinking The Last of Us Part II or perhaps Animal Crossing: New Horizons would be at the top of my list, but the story of Jin Sakai and his crusade to save his homeland from Mongolian invaders struck a chord. And so you can only imagine how excited I was to learn John Wick: Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski is currently making a Ghost of Tsushima movie.

In a time when we’re getting more video game adaptations than ever before, Ghost of Tsushima, like the game on which it is based, is the one I am looking forward to the most. And there’s good reason (or reasons, actually) for that. From the nature of the story and its combination of mythology and bloody action to Chad Stahelski's pretty stellar track record, and the cinematic nature of the game itself, there’s a lot to look forward to here and I’ll be there opening night.