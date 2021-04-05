Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Teases New Project While Debuting Baby Bump In New Photo

Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot is a seemingly fierce machine for putting out big films. The actress appeared in two blockbusters this past year, Wonder Woman 1984 and Zack Snyder's Justice League, and she has a crazy number of upcoming projects already announced. Gadot recently teased one of these projects, along with an upcoming family addition, in a social media post that showed off her baby bump alongside a script.
As a follow-up to her pregnancy announcement, Gal Gadot took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself reading a script in a swimsuit that shows off her baby bump. Gadot’s caption reads “Working...on two major projects,” teasing the upcoming addition to the family, as well as a future film. Check out her post below:
Gal Gadot looks stunning as always, although her pregnancy glow adds a little something special to her Amazonian beauty. The comments on Gadot’s photo are full of similar praises, with fans sending the actress their love. However, there is also plenty of speculation about what film project the actress is working on currently throughout the comments.
The speculation is warranted, as Gal Gadot has plenty of things in the works. Some fans are wondering whether it could be Wonder Woman 3 or a second Justice League from Zack Snyder. While these are possibilities, there are a few more films the actress could be working on as well.
Gal Gadot is set as the lead in another Patty Jenkins movie, Cleopatra, and although it’s not a popular theory on the Instagram post, there are a few comments thinking it could indeed be the film Gadot is talking about. She has a few more upcoming projects, but the fact that she says “major projects” makes it likely that commenters are correct in thinking it’s one of the three aforementioned titles.
Some fans are thinking that because the Fast & Furious actress is now pregnant, filming will be limited for any upcoming films. However, these fans must not be aware that Gal Gadot actually filmed the first Wonder Woman while pregnant with her soon-to-be middle child. Impressively, she was actually up to five months pregnant in 2017’s Wonder Woman.
Gal Gadot finished shooting her part in Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson back in October. As all her projects are either done with filming or haven’t started yet, it seems like Gadot has not filmed at all yet during her current pregnancy, though this doesn't necessarily mean filming will not begin on a project or two (or three) in the near future. It also is very possible that Gadot will be filming very soon after delivering her upcoming addition.
Although it’s unclear exactly which project Gal Gadot is working on while lounging in her swimsuit, it’s pretty obvious we’ll have plenty to look forward to from the actress in the next couple years. We won’t have to wait that long though, as she has two films completed. Red Notice is set to be released to Netflix this year, and Death on the Nile is expected in theaters on February 11, 2022.