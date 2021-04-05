Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Teases New Project While Debuting Baby Bump In New Photo

Gal Gadot finished shooting her part in Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson back in October. As all her projects are either done with filming or haven’t started yet, it seems like Gadot has not filmed at all yet during her current pregnancy, though this doesn't necessarily mean filming will not begin on a project or two (or three) in the near future. It also is very possible that Gadot will be filming very soon after delivering her upcoming addition.