Rare Look At Apple Martin Has Her Poking Fun At Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Eggs In Viral TikTok

So, first my mom drinks her Goop glow super powder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter. So she will have that. I suppose the Goop Glow is part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently. And it’s 8 a.m. and she’s been doing this since 7 a.m. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin. Then she gets to work making more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles. And vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.