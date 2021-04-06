Rare Look At Apple Martin Has Her Poking Fun At Mom Gwyneth Paltrow’s Vagina Eggs In Viral TikTok

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin have a social media rule. Her famous mother can’t post a picture of her without permission, a fact we learned after the Shakespeare in Love star posted a picture from a ski trip without asking. Now, however, it seems that Apple Martin is fine with content posted to Instagram and the like -- at least if it give her the opportunity to roast her famous mother.
It wasn’t Gwyneth Paltrow herself but Goop that posted a recent video of Apple Martin walking fans through her moms morning routine. This involves a hefty amount of Goop products and even the mention of a “vagina egg,” but don’t take it from me, check out Martin watching her famous mother and providing hilarious commentary, below.
Really, if you think about it, you can either take this as a hilarious real look into what life as the kid of a famous celebrity is like, looking at their famous parent from the outside. Or, I suppose, if you are a big Goop fan, perhaps this look at the life and times of Gwyneth Paltrow is more of a PSA from Apple Martin. Meanwhile, however, Martin seems to have zero issue absolutely roasting her mother:
So, first my mom drinks her Goop glow super powder and she eats nothing except for dates and almond butter. So she will have that. I suppose the Goop Glow is part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since the day I was born, apparently. And it’s 8 a.m. and she’s been doing this since 7 a.m. She just prances around the bathroom putting on her millions of Goop Glow products for her glowing skin. Then she gets to work making more vagina eggs and candles, also vagina candles. And vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.
All of this vagina talk may seem a little bit joke-like, but Goop is legitimately known for things like vagina eggs and vagina candles. In fact, Kim Kardashian was recently gifted some of these vagina-oriented products after splitting up with Kanye West. So, the company takes the products seriously, even if Apple Martin is having some fun with it.
Meanwhile, it’s hard to believe it, but Apple Martin changed the game when it came to celebrity baby names a whopping 16 years ago at this point. The young woman will be turning 17 later this year and is kind of a dead ringer for her famous mother.
However, It’s perhaps not surprising that she hasn’t followed in her mom's professional acting footsteps as of yet. In fact, these days Gwyneth Paltrow herself has said she doesn’t love acting and is basically retired (sorry Pepper Potts fans). We’ll have to wait and see where Apple Martin goes as she continues to grow up; however, from the looks of this video, I’m not sure she’ll be an ambassador for Goop anytime soon either.