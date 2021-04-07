Disneyland: What You Need To Know About The Theme Park's Reopening

It's been over a year since Disneyland Resort closed down due to the global pandemic, but the end is in sight. Both theme parks are set to reopen, as actual theme parks, at the end of the month. But as we've expected all along, things are going to be quite different compared to the way Disneyland used to operate. The park will only be able to allow a fraction of the normal number of guests, but with what is sure to be pent-up demand, especially among locals, those comparatively few tickets are sure to be in high demand. Now Disneyland has released all the details on how to get those tickets, and what you'll be able to do inside the parks once you have them.