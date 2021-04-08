Letterkenny Fans Sign Petition To Cast Jared Keeso In The MCU And I Suggest You Let That One Marinate

It’s unclear what the MCU’s plans for Wolverine might be moving forward now that Hugh Jackman has stepped away from the role and Disney once again owns all the X-Men characters and can incorporate them into the MCU if it so chooses. Marvel has a history of bettting on comedians in superhero roles, specifically pushing Chris Pratt to audition for Guardians when he didn't want to, but key players including The Russo Brothers have talked about how complicated recasting Jackman would be. So, until we hear something beyond just a fan petition, you probably should pump the breaks on your excitement.