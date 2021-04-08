Sorry LeBron, Fans Are Having The Best Time Comparing Space Jam 2 With Ready Player One

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the upcoming movies that a lot of people seemed to really want is the sequel to Space Jam. The original movie combined the Looney Tunes with the most popular basketball player ever and a Nike commercial, and cemented itself in nostalgic history. Moviegoers thought that sequel starring today's version of Michael Jordan was something that really needed to happen, and somehow those fans (Warner Bros) willed Space Jam: A New Legacy starring LeBron James into existence.