Why Jumanji And Bad Boys Fans Should Be Super Pumped About What Netflix Has Coming Up

In addition to sequels to the aforementioned franchises, among the future Sony releases that are confirmed to head to Netflix as part of this new deal include Uncharted, Morbius, Bullet Train, Where The Crawdads Sing and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2. This new deal between the two companies also gives Netflix a first-look at any titles Sony is considering sending direct to streaming, so perhaps this is how certain projects that have languished in development hell, like the Masters of the Universe reboot, could finally see the light of day. Sony and Netflix already had an output deal for Sony Pictures Animation, but now these companies will be significantly more intertwined for the foreseeable future.