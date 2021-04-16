Samira Wiley: Where You've Seen The Handmaid's Tale Actor Before

In the last decade, we have seen the rise of stars that surely will stand the test of time for how talented they are. We never would have known about these people if not for the outstanding movies and TV series that they were in. One prime example of this phenomenon is Samira Wiley, an actress who, in the last decade, has exploded onto the mainstream scene, mainly from her Primetime Emmy-winning performance in the hit Hulu show, The Handmaid's Tale.

However, Samira Wiley has been around the block for a little bit, and you might have been able to see her in a couple of your favorite shows but couldn’t quite place who she was. From Orange is the New Black to some big movies that have come out in the last couple of years, here are some of the projects that you might have noticed Samira take part in.