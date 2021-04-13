Ryan Reynolds And Salma Hayek Run From Very Bad Men To The Tune Of Britney Spears In First Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Trailer

When your doctor tells you to take it easy, it’s a good time for a vacation. That’s the sort of situation Ryan Reynolds’ protagonist finds himself in at the beginning of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, but it doesn’t last for long. With Salma Hayek trying to rescue a captive Samuel L. Jackson, and a lot of invested parties trying to stop her, both blockbuster actors are going to go on the run from some very bad men. And as you see in the trailer above, it’s all to the tune of Britney Spears’ “Baby… One More Time.”