Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Can't Stop, Won't Stop Working Out While Filming

There was a time when Black Adam was supposed to be the main antagonist in the first Shazam! movie, both when New Line Cinema was developing the project in the 2000s and when it was being put together for the DCEU franchise. However, in early 2017, it was announced that Dwayne Johnson would instead debut as the character in his own movie, although Johnson’s likeness was still used in Shazam! when the Wizard told Billy Batson about how Black Adam (who went unnamed in the movie) went rogue thousands of years ago. There’s still no official word on when Shazam and Black Adam will finally fight one another on the big screen, although Zachary Levi, who plays Billy’s adult superhero form, once speculated this battle could go down in Shazam! 3.