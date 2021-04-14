The Superhero Movie Role The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik Tried Out For And Lost

Over the past decade of filmmaking, comic book movies have become a dominating force in the industry. And with various studios coordinating their own cinematic universe, plenty of A-list talent have adapted popular characters from the page. It seems like just about anyone could end up appearing in a superhero flick, although it turns out that Big Bang Theory icon Mayim Bialik tried out for a role, and didn't get the gig.
Mayim Bialik has been working since she was a kid, and once again became a household name thanks to her massively popular run on The Big Bang Theory. Due to her current platform, it seems like any studio would love to have her join a superhero property. But it turns out that she tried out to get a role in Spider-Man. As the Emmy-nominated actress put it,
I've tried very hard and I'd like to believe that one day it might happen. I did audition to play the teacher in one of the Spider-Man [movies], but I didn't get it.
Being an actor comes with a fair amount of rejection, so it looks like Mayim Bialik took her Spider-Man loss in stride. And while she's remained busy on projects like Call Me Kat, Bialik is holding out hope that she could still get a comic book role in the future.
Mayim Bialik's comments to Insider show what it's really like working as an actor, even if you're already established. She's still dealing with rejection, including not getting a role in Spider-Man. Of course, the fans out there are likely wondering exactly which role the Blossom star missed out on.
Given the popularity of Spider-Man, there have been three franchises over the years. Taking into account her age and the timing of Mayim Bialik's Big Bang fame, I'm going to guess that she was trying out for a role in one of Tom Holland's movies. She definitely would have been great as Peter's teacher, a role that eventually went to Martin Starr. We'll just have to see if Bialik ends up explaining more about that missed gig.
In her same interview, Mayim Bialik further expressed her interest in joining a comic book property, either for Marvel or DC. As she put it,
I'm past the young ingenue character, but I still think there might be a place for me. I'm a huge Marvel and DC person, but obviously DC is my Warner Bros. family. I'm pretty partial to that.
Both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe are constantly expanding, so it certainly doesn't seem out of the question that Mayim Bialik could land a comic book gig sometime in the future. As she mentions, she's already got a working relationship with Warner Bros. so a DC project seems like an easy pairing. Fingers crossed the opportunity presents itself sooner rather than later.
The next installment in the MCU is the often delayed Black Widow movie on July 9th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.