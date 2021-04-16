Doctor Strange 2 Already Deserves Praise After Latest Kevin Feige Update

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a multimedia sensation. The franchise is constantly growing, and security within the studio is notoriously tight. Still, leaks and set photos inevitably happen for most projects. But as filming wraps up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel already deserves praise. Because Kevin Feige's recent update highlighted how successfully the movie has been hiding its secrets.