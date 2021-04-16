Doctor Strange 2 Already Deserves Praise After Latest Kevin Feige Update

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past decade of filmmaking, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown into a multimedia sensation. The franchise is constantly growing, and security within the studio is notoriously tight. Still, leaks and set photos inevitably happen for most projects. But as filming wraps up for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel already deserves praise. Because Kevin Feige's recent update highlighted how successfully the movie has been hiding its secrets.
As the MCU grows thanks to Disney+ shows like WandaVision, there are a number of blockbusters currently in production. Chief among them is the Doctor Strange sequel, which will be directed by horror and Spider-Man icon Sam Raimi. Kevin Feige recently offered an exciting update on filming, saying:
I'm here in London on the set of Doctor Strange 2 for our final week, and Lizzie is here having worked non-stop from wrapping WandaVision to stepping right into Doctor Strange 2.
That's right, folks. There is just one more week of principal photography for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And since we all know collectively nothing, Marvel security definitely deserves a hat tip. Fans can't wait to give back into the MCU's magical world, especially with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch involved.
Kevin Feige's comments to The Undefeated come from his recent interview about Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. When discussing how the new live-action shows will interact with Marvel's movies, he explained how actress Elizabeth Olsen has basically been playing Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch for months without stopping. But with Sam Raimi running a tight ship with Doctor Strange 2, there's been no indication as to how Wanda will factor into the story.
It's interesting to see how tight security has been on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, especially when compared to other Marvel projects that are currently in production. There have been countless rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home, including the possibility of the past Spidey's appearing. As for Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder, set photos have revealed Natalie Portman's giant arms, as well as an appearance by Melissa McCarthy.
Whatever Sam Raimi is doing with Doctor Strange's sequel, it's successfully kept the movie's secrets throughout principal photography. While spoilers could still come down the road with merchandise, we've got to give the cast and crew credit. Especially considering that the set was shut down at least once.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently expected to hit theaters on March 25th, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.