After Love, Guaranteed Success, Damon Wayans Jr. Is Doing Another Netflix Rom-Com And I'm Even More Pumped For This One

And, not for nothing, but the number of rom-coms which take the story from a woman's point of view and also set her as the one previously only interested in hooking up who then has to figure out falling in love, are very few and far between. I'm glad Players is letting a woman gleefully enjoy her hoe time, OK? Men get to do it on screen all the time, and ladies should be afforded the same opportunity to watch other women enjoy some romantic exploration in movies before figuring out a serious love thing, and without somehow being punished for it. All of this has me very excited for Players, so I can't wait to see the final result!