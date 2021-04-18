How Marvel’s Sharon Carter Actress Feels About The Character Not Having Superpowers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of super-powered beings that have saved the day on multiple occasions, but the expansive franchise also includes plenty of non-powered heroes who’ve done their fair share of avenging as well. Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter is one such individual, having come through in the clutch several times. But despite the fact that Carter is formidable, you have to wonder how VanCamp feels about her lack of powers. Well, the actress has now provided some thoughts on the matter.