How Marvel’s Sharon Carter Actress Feels About The Character Not Having Superpowers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of super-powered beings that have saved the day on multiple occasions, but the expansive franchise also includes plenty of non-powered heroes who’ve done their fair share of avenging as well. Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter is one such individual, having come through in the clutch several times. But despite the fact that Carter is formidable, you have to wonder how VanCamp feels about her lack of powers. Well, the actress has now provided some thoughts on the matter.
Having played the role of Sharon Carter (formerly Agent 13) for over seven years now, Emily VanCamp is pretty well in tune with her character’s strengths and weaknesses. Just recently, she opened up about playing a powerless character in a world full of imposing superheroes:
I mean, look, that's part of who I signed up to play. Sharon doesn't have powers. I mean it's great until it comes to the fight sequences. And then they start stripping away your weapons. I don't have a shield or a steel arm or, you know, I can't fly.
So all in all, Emily VanCamp seems to be fine with the fact that Sharon Carter doesn’t have superhuman abilities of her own. There are, however, still some drawbacks to this, specifically the fight sequences VanCamp mentioned. During her recent interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she further explained the physical challenges of playing her grounded character:
It was interesting, as we were doing and learning these fight sequences, they wanted less and less weapons, so it just became a lot of bloody hand-to-hand combat… Lots of bruises, lots of bloody knuckles, but it was all good fun.
Anyone who’s seen Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier knows Emily VanCamp had to put in work when it came to hand-to-hand combat. The fight sequences may look great on screen, but it takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears to pull them off. Still, it’s nice to hear the actress mostly enjoys the experience.
Sharon Carter has had an intriguing arc in the MCU in the years since her debut in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The great-niece of Peggy Carter, Sharon was a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent tasked with watching Steve Rogers. After the fall of the spy organization, she joined the CIA but would lose her position after aiding Steve Rogers’ faction of Avengers during the superhero civil war.
After having spent years on the run, we’ve now learned through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that Sharon is living in the criminal sanctuary of Madripoor and dealing in illegal art trading. This Sharon is definitely shadier, and all signs point to her being the mysterious Power Broker.
For someone with no actual superpowers, Sharon Carter has certainly carved out a unique place for herself within the MCU. There’s no telling what the future holds for her but, if she survives, you can bet she’ll continue to call shots and get her knuckles bloodied when needed.