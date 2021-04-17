Justin Theroux Has Heard Your Jennifer Aniston Rumors, Shares His Own Take

Even though the will-they-won’t they hot gossip about Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel has long been resolved with the 2004 Friends finale, the fascination with the actress’ love life has continued throughout the years with famed flames like Brad Pitt and John Mayer. Aniston’s recent long-term relationship to make headlines was with Mosquito Coast star Justin Theroux, who she split from in 2017. The couple never gave an explanation for going their separate ways, but the rumor mill has attempted to fill in the gaps.
The widespread reason given in the media has been that the actors broke up due to strain being placed on their relationship concerning the locations they wanted to call home. Jennifer Aniston is a west coast lady, who loves life in Los Angeles, whilst Justin Theroux thrives in the east coast over in New York City. Theroux has now cleared up the rumors with these words:
That’s a narrative that is not true, for the most part. Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ’n’ roll, that person likes jazz.? Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.
Now, Justin Theroux doesn’t outright deny to Esquire that the LA versus NYC debate could have been a factor but, as he explains, just one thing is seldom the reason for a decision as weighty as divorce. There was more complexity to the split than what can simply fit into a headline or a brief public statement.
It can’t be easy to go through a divorce in front of the world and, at the end of the day, it’s of course a personal matter not of our concern. Justin Theroux got honest about the situation and also offered an update on the state of his current friendship with Jennifer Aniston:
I would say we’ve remained friends… We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text. Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.
The actors have had an amicable separation, as seen by the actor continuing to wish Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday each year with cute photos of her on his social media. Justin Theroux and Aniston started dating back in 2011 when they met on the set of Wanderlust. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2015 and were a married couple for two years before splitting up.
Through their time together, they cultivated mutual friends in Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and the celebrities' significant others . To this day, they still remains friends with each of them without their famous friends having to pick sides. Justin Theroux is currently single, but he's had a partner in his adorable pup, Kuma, which he had candlelit dinners with over quarantine. His new film, The Mosquito Coast, comes to Apple TV+ on April 30 alongside Jennifer Aniston’s award-winning work on The Morning Show, also on the streaming service.