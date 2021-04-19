Robert De Niro And Ex's Divorce Heats Up With Private Helicopter And Million Dollar Diamond Purchase Accusation

The judge in the case simply wants to get the divorce finalized. He reminded both parties that this situation, while it might be considered ordinary for the people involved is not, saying “There is nothing ordinary about these expenses," due to the fact that were talking about hundreds of thousands of dollars a month, a level of wealth that most people will never experience. And the problem is that, when we're talking about that kind of money, it becomes harder to determine what is considered unnecessary, even if we're talking about helicopter rides and diamond rings.