The Mortal Kombat Cast Chooses The Movie’s Best Fatalities

If there was one aspect that defines the Mortal Kombat franchise above all else, it would be the fatalities. The gruesome, over-the-top coup de grâce’s are a staple of the series and have been a beloved mechanic since the franchise kicked off in 1992. The ultra-violent deathblows are what set Mortal Kombat apart from early fighting games and have only grown in brutality over the years. Fortunately for fans, the upcoming reboot has placed a heavy emphasis on fatalities this time around, and the cast recently revealed their favorites.