Old School Cast: What The Comedy Actors Are Doing Now, Including Will Ferrell

Luke Wilson (Mitch “The Godfather” Martin)

As Mitch Martin, i.e. "The Godfather," a lovelorn 30-something who moves into Beanie's frat house after his girlfriend cheats on him, Luke Wilson plays our hapless lead character in Old School. Most notably, Wilson played Anthony Adams in Bottle Rocket, Richie Tenenbaum in The Royal Tenenbaums, and Emmett Richmond in the Legally Blonde movies. Additionally, he starred in Home Fries, The Family Stone, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, and Idiocracy. His other notable film credits include My Dog Skip, Charlie's Angels (2000), Blades of Glory, 3:10 to Yuma, and Death at a Funeral (2010). Also, he appeared in Anchorman, Brad's Status, and Zombieland: Double Tap. Most recently, the actor was seen in Netflix's All the Bright Places and heard in Bobbleheads: The Movie.

Additionally, on television, Luke Wilson starred in short-lived shows like Roadies and Enlightened. Currently, he plays Pat Dugan, i.e. S.T.R.I.P.E., in The CW's Stargirl. Next, Wilson will be seen in 12 Mighty Orphans and The Cleaner. Right now, the actor is filming a role in Gasoline Alley. Also, Wilson will be heard in the animated series, New-Gen. Outside of acting, he was the host of ABC's 2020 docuseries, Emergency Call.