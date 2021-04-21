Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Jamie Dornan Was Apparently Not Such A Catch With The Ladies In His Younger Years

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Jamie Dornan has taken a lot of quirky and varied roles since first starring in Fifty Shades of Grey back in 2015. However, he also turned heads on Once Upon A Time on ABC and had made a bit of a career out of being on-screen eye candy as recently as 2018 when Fifty Shades Freed came out. As it turns out, however, in his younger days, Dornan was not particularly smooth with the ladies, though his turn as Christian Grey (or that shirt-ripping scene) may have had his fans fooled.