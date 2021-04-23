How To Watch The DC Movies In Order

Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

Cathy Yan’s Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) has what could be called a loose connection to the rest of the DC Extended Universe, as its only real link is Margot Robbie reprising as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad – but that’s enough to connect it to the canon (things will certainly get more complicated with the arrival of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad). It’s technically possible that the events which take place in this movie occur at any point in time between the end of the David Ayer movie and the end of Shazam!, but when in doubt about these kinds of things it’s always best to just go by release date.