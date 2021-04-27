Upcoming Charlize Theron Movies: What's Ahead For The Mad Max: Fury Road Star

Certainly, the high-in-demand actress-producer keeps herself plenty busy. So, what does Charlize Theron have in the works at the moment? Let's take this time to find out!

Whether it's an exciting return to the Fast & Furious franchise, a reprised voice role in an animated sequel, a prominent supporting role in an upcoming YA fantasy series starter, or the looming promise of Old Guard and Atomic Blonde sequels, Charlize Theron is one hard-working woman, and she keeps proving herself with each successive project.

If you're a fan of the award-winning A-list actress, here are the Charlize Theron movies that you should look out for in the months ahead, including F9 and Addams Family 2!