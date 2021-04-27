Upcoming Charlize Theron Movies: What's Ahead For The Mad Max: Fury Road Star

Star power isn't what it used to be in Hollywood. It's not as easy to sell a major motion picture based on the famous faces printed on the poster. Therefore, it's a credit to Charlize Theron's impressive talents, charisma, and commitment as a performer that she continues to thrive as an A-list star. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress brings in a sizable audience to her latest features, and she only continues to diversify herself in various comedic, dramatic, and action vehicles. Additionally, Theron's star power extends behind-the-camera as a producer. More recently, the Oscar-winning actress proved her dynamic range once more in last year's rare blockbuster, The Old Guard, which became one of Netflix's buzzier hits — especially in such an unorthodox year.
Certainly, the high-in-demand actress-producer keeps herself plenty busy. So, what does Charlize Theron have in the works at the moment? Let's take this time to find out!
Whether it's an exciting return to the Fast & Furious franchise, a reprised voice role in an animated sequel, a prominent supporting role in an upcoming YA fantasy series starter, or the looming promise of Old Guard and Atomic Blonde sequels, Charlize Theron is one hard-working woman, and she keeps proving herself with each successive project.
If you're a fan of the award-winning A-list actress, here are the Charlize Theron movies that you should look out for in the months ahead, including F9 and Addams Family 2!
F9 - June 25, 2021 (Completed)
Ironically enough, F9 — the newest movie in the rapidly accelerating Fast & Furious franchise — has taken its sweet time getting to the big screen. The ninth installment in the action blockbuster series (not counting 2019's Hobbs & Shaw) was previously scheduled to come out on April 19, 2019. The date was pushed back to April 10, 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic saw its anticipated premiere moving down the calendar from May 22, 2020, to April 2, 2021, to May 28, 2021, to its current U.S. premiere date, June 25, 2021. For now, it's looking like that slot is gonna stick, which means that it'll be four years since The Fate of the Furious and this newest blockbuster.
At the moment, it's hard to know how F9 will compare to the previous F&F movies, but the ensemble is nearly as awe-inspiring as its slick, fast-driving stunts. Joining Vin Diesel this time are returning stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron. Additionally, John Cena will play a meaty (and mysterious) role. Rev up those engines!
Untitled Addams Family Sequel - October 1st, 2021 (Post-Production)
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky. They're all together ooky, and this fall, they're back with another cinematic adventure with the upcoming Addams Family sequel, an animated continuation of 2019's sleeper hit. While the first movie was met with mixed reviews, the family film endeared audiences both young and old, resulting in this sequel being fast-tracked for this fall. More specifically, this untitled Addams Family follow-up is slated to come out on October 1, 2021, which will give audiences plenty of time to catch the movie during the creepiest season of the year.
What this big-screen follow-up entails remains a mystery, but we do know that Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Mortez, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Snoop Dogg will reprise their voice roles from the original. Additionally, Bill Hader and Javon "Wanna" Walton join the voice-only ensemble, notably with Walton replacing Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley Addams. Admittedly, Theron's Morticia Addams was largely and unjustly sidetracked throughout the first film. Hopefully, this animated sequel gives the talented A-list actress more time to shine, but we'll soon see how this sequel fares.
The School For Good And Evil - TBA 2022 (Filming)
Following the success of The Old Guard, Charlize Theron is sticking with Netflix. The actress will star in the upcoming YA adaptation, The School for Good and Evil, based on the best-selling fantasy novel from Soman Chainani. The latest film from director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) is currently filming and it's expected to be one of the streaming service's biggest titles in 2022, though the movie doesn't have an official release date.
Admittedly, details remain limited about Netflix's The School For Good and Evil, but we do know the cast. Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie will play the lead roles, while Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, and Kerry Washington fill out the supporting cast. More specifically, Theron plays Lady Lesso, a professor at the School for Evil who becomes a mentor, per Deadline. She'll have a substantial supporting role in this potential movie franchise, depending on how many follow-up films are greenlit.
It's no secret that Netflix makes content aimed at young audiences, and the company's modus operandi is having several franchises under their belts that guarantee continued (and renewing) viewership. Therefore, the hope is that The School for Good and Evil is the next popular fantasy franchise, but we'll have to wait to see how it shapes up. It's way too early to assume its popularity, but if it does well, Theron is attached to another sprawling fantasy franchise, notably after the short-lived success of Snow White and the Huntsman and its disappointing sequel/spin-off, The Huntsman: Winter's War.
The Old Guard 2? - TBA (Speculated)
2020 wasn't a year known for its big-budget movie spectacles, it's safe to say. But one superhero blockbuster that was released was The Old Guard, Netflix's mature-minded, small-screen adaptation of screenwriter Greg Rucka's graphic novel of the same name. Featuring a star-studded ensemble, including Charlize Theron (who also produced), KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Harry Melling, Marwan Kenzari, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, director Gina Prince-Bythewood provided an R-rated cinematic tale of centuries-spanning immortal mercenaries on a revenge mission, one that was well-received by critics and audiences alike. Considering that Netflix is in the business of producing more, more, more content, it seems like a given that The Old Guard 2 will come around someday. What's old will once again be new agin, etc. But, for now, we can only speculate here.
Certainly, The Old Guard sets itself up for another installment, if not several more, and the comic book series lays down the blueprint (presumably) for what will happen in a theoretical series of films. But Netflix hasn't officially announced an Old Guard sequel, and it's not clear why they're delaying what's (seemingly) inevitable. It's possible that Charlize Theron's busy schedule prevents the company from knowing when exactly they can roll cameras. Maybe Netflix doesn't want to jump the gun on the announcement. But an Old Guard sequel does seem destined, based on the strong reviews and even stronger viewership.
Atomic Blonde 2? - TBA (Speculated)
Will Atomic Blonde 2 happen? At this point, your guess is as good as ours. When the stylish action star vehicle punched its way into theaters back in 2017, Theron claimed that a sequel was in the works. But in the subsequent years, developments on the proposed cinematic continuation have stalled — perhaps due to the busy schedules of its two main creators, actress/producer Charlize Theron and director David Leitch.
While the action movie wasn't a major hit, at least in the same way that John Wick became a genre-defining sleeper sensation, Atomic Blonde earned warm reviews and, later, a receptive fanbase clamoring for another installment. This enthusiasm helped the proposed sequel seek development, but only to an extent. The original took lots of time and planning, and the sequel would be no exception. So, we might have to wait a while before Atomic Blonde 2 comes to be, but the filmmakers want to make it happen.
It's unclear what the story would be for this potential sequel, or if any of the other Atomic Blonde actors would return, including James McAvoy and John Goodman. Likewise, it's unclear if the proposed John Wick crossover will happen. But if it happens, it needs to be sooner as opposed to later. So, if it's set to be, we should get an Atomic Blonde 2 at some point. For now, though, we're stuck playing the waiting game.
Recent Charlize Theron Movies:
As noted earlier, Charlize Theron starred in Netflix's superhero blockbuster, The Old Guard, which she also produced. Prior to this streaming exclusive, Theron produced and starred in Bombshell, which resulted in the actress's third Oscar nomination for her transformative turn as Fox News personality Megyn Kelly. Additionally, Theron appeared in Quibi's Home Movie: The Princess Bride. Furthermore, in 2019, Theron starred in the raunchy political romantic comedy, Long Shot, which the actress also produced. And, as mentioned before, Theron was heard in 2019's The Addams Family.
Outside of acting, Charlize Theron continues to develop her portfolio as a producer. Most notably, Theron was an executive producer on Netflix's acclaimed drama series, Mindhunter. The Oscar-winning actress also produced the reality series, Hyperdrive, as well as the company's smash hit, Murder Mystery. Her other recent producing titles include Gringo, Atomic Blonde, and Tully, all of which she starred in (often to acclaim), as well as A Private War, Brain of Fire, and the short-lived Netflix series, Girlboss.