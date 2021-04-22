Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Funny Post About Borderlands’ Safety Protocols

In the past few years, Jamie Lee Curtis has reprised her Scream Queen roots through the return of Halloween, and she joined the Thrombey family ensemble that was Rian Johnson’s Knives Out. Next up, the 62-year-old actress is gearing up to star in the movie adaptation to the popular first-person shooter game Borderlands. COVID precautions are full swing on set, and Curtis has clued us in on how the measures went to hilarious lengths.
Jamie Lee Curtis is just getting started on Eli Roth’s take on Borderlands, which is reportedly underway in Hungary. The actress shared the precautions taking place in a van on set, noting that she was “hermetically sealed” in a van with plexiglass, air filters and all. Check out her funny post:
As the Knives Out star explained in the social media post, she was so safely distanced from her driver in the vehicle that he could not hear her through the divider. So she decided to call him up and talk to him in order to get through to him. Pretty crazy, huh? It's definitely a sign of the times that we’re hopefully going to look back on in awe later.
COVID-19 protocols have become the norm on movie sets taking place across the world since productions were paused in March 2020 and Hollywood had to make health adjustments. A year later, safety protocols must be only getting more advanced and innovative, including this plexiglass installment made to that van. Borderlands is a major motion picture, so there is a larger risk of the coronavirus penetrating through the set and potentially closing down production.
Movie productions seem to be going by a system of dividing its cast and crew into pods who are able to interact with each other without masks to minimize exposure if someone tests positive. Jamie Lee Curtis is starring in the Borderlands movie with Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Cate Blanchett and Edgar Ramirez. In the movie, Curtis will play Patricia Tannis, an archeologist on the planet of Pandora.
Borderlands will chiefly focus on Cate Blanchett’s Lilith, a mysterious outlaw who returns to Pandora to find Atlas’ missing daughter. She finds help in Kevin Hart’s Roland, Florian Munteanu’s Krieg, Ariana Greenblatt’s Tiny Tina, Jack Black’s Claptrap and Curtis’ character. However, there is apparently some “complicated history” between Dr. Tannis and Lilith that makes things more difficult on the quest.
The video game adaptation will be Eli Roth’s first film since 2018’s The House With a Clock In Its Walls, from a script written by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin. There's no word yet on when Borderlands will be released, but there are plenty of awesome video game adaptations coming our way, starting with Mortal Kombat, coming to theaters and HBO Max this Friday, April 23.