Scarlett Johansson Reveals The Goal Behind Her And Colin Jost's COVID Era Wedding

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s trip from flirting on Saturday Night Live to the altar was fun to watch. The actress and the SNL veteran have mentioned their nuptials occasionally, but for the most part, the couple remained tight-lipped over their wedding until recently. The Black Widow star revealed her and Jost’s goal for their COVID era wedding.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have been enjoying their life as newlyweds since their October wedding. The headline-making wedding highlighted the growing trend of such pandemic-safe ceremonies. The Black Widow star said the following about her and Jost’s surprise big event:
I think just keeping it intimate and small made it feel intentional. We wanted it to feel like it had an intentional intimacy as opposed to being something that felt like we were restricted by all these things... And there was a lot to take into consideration because of all of the CDC guidelines and making sure everybody was comfortable and safe, following all the COVID protocols.
During her People Magazine interview, Scarlett Johansson stressed how much consideration she and her husband had for others people's circumstances during “a delicate time.” Johansson and Colin Jost’s nuptials was one of the first examples of how to handle a COVID-era wedding. At the time, the couple’s wedding marked a change in perception of what an intimate affair can be like during an uncertain time.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have experienced some hilarious moments since becoming husband and wife. As with most SNL cast members, Jost had to make light of his moment, as he had to say a brutal joke about his wife on SNL's "Weekend Update." Just recently, Johansson found herself in an awkward moment as her husband crashed her Drag Race appearance. In both cases, the beloved couple turned awkward moments into hilarious ones.
Despite the couple not speaking much on their married life, Colin Jost has made a few references to his wedding with Scarlett Johansson. Before their October nuptials, Jost joked why things hadn’t happened on SNL. Once everything was said and done, the "Weekend Update" anchor wasted no time flashing his wedding ring with news of Steve Higgins serving as their officiate.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson have continued to be one of Hollywood’s most adorable couples. No matter the event, the couple always manages to be affectionate with being in your face. While there have been no red-carpet events or premieres in the last year, Jost and Johansson have still managed to keep the public and the internet intrigued about their relationship. That speaks more to their chemistry than anything else.
This small peek into Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s wedding was nice from the normally tight-lipped couple. But their trendsetting nuptials showed that gatherings and COVID can exist if all the safety guidelines and protocols are followed.