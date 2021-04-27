14 Actors Who Have Appeared In Star Wars And The Marvel Movies

From a galaxy far away to the most successful cinematic universe of all time, and the other way around, there have been multiple actors who have appeared in Star Wars movies and Marvel movies throughout their career. It doesn’t take long to come up with names like Samuel L. Jackson, Natalie Portman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Mads Mikkelsen, but there have been actors whose performances in either the MCU or Star Wars that have been lost to time. But no more as we have put together an extensive list of the actors who have shown up at time or another in both franchises.

Now, before we get started we should lay out some rules about who is being included and why. The list only includes actors who have appeared in the MCU in addition to Star Wars at some point. This doesn’t include any of the films in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters or any other Marvel film franchise like X-Men or Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy.