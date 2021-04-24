Apparently Amy Adams’ Enchanted 2 Will Include Some Classic Disney Characters

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Although 2007’s Enchanted poked fun at a lot of classic Disney tropes and even included some actors from past Mouse House movies, such as The Little Mermaid’s Jodie Benson, it didn’t include any direct crossover with past Disney properties. Well, evidently that won’t be the case in Enchanted 2, a.k.a. Disenchanted. If a new report is accurate, the forthcoming sequel will feature Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs.