Apparently Amy Adams’ Enchanted 2 Will Include Some Classic Disney Characters

Although 2007’s Enchanted poked fun at a lot of classic Disney tropes and even included some actors from past Mouse House movies, such as The Little Mermaid’s Jodie Benson, it didn’t include any direct crossover with past Disney properties. Well, evidently that won’t be the case in Enchanted 2, a.k.a. Disenchanted. If a new report is accurate, the forthcoming sequel will feature Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs.
Supposedly Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey, Bashful and Doc will play a “pivotal role” in Disenchanted that includes them participating in a musical number. This information comes from The DisInsider, which also provided supposed details about Disenchanted. Although the sequel is coming out more than a decade after its predecessor, evidently that same amount of time won’t have passed within this fictional world, with Disenchanted either taking place shortly after Enchanted or, at most, just a few years later.
Disenchanted’s premise reportedly sees Giselle, Robert and Morgan moving to a house in the suburbs, which is being overseen by Malvina Monroe, the movie’s main antagonist. When problems start popping up at their new home, Giselle wishes to transform her family’s life into a perfect fairytale. Unfortunately for her, the spell backfires in bad way, forcing Giselle to race to save Robert and Morgan, as well as Andalasia, before the clock strikes midnight.
If this is indeed Disenchanted’s plot, then I can understand how Snow White’s Seven Dwarfs would enter the picture. If life becomes a fairy tale, then it makes sense for the men who helped out Disney’s first princess to suddenly show up. But that leads me to another question: does this mean other characters from Disney fairy tale adaptations could appear in Disenchanted, such as the mice from Cinderella or the fairies from Sleeping Beauty? If you’re opening the door for classic Disney properties to bleed into the Enchanted world, it’d be weird for only Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to be represented, right?
In any case, along with Amy Adams returning as Giselle for Disenchanted, it’s also been confirmed that Patrick Dempsey will reprise Robert. As for Morgan, evidently a new actress will be brought in to play her rather than Rachel Covey reprising the role because she’s “now too old to play the character.” That’s why, as I noted earlier, it sounds like Disenchanted won’t be too far separated from the events of Enchanted, because otherwise Morgan would be in her early 20s now, so the older age wouldn’t be an issue, whether Covey played the character again or someone else.
Disenchanted is also bringing back James Marsden and Idina Menzel as Prince Edward and Nancy Tremaine, respectively, who were last seen getting married in Andalasia. Apparently the chipmunk Pip will also return, although it hasn’t been revealed who will voice him this time around, with director Kevin Lima and Jeff Bennett having shared the role on Enchanted. There’s no word yet on if we’ll see Timothy Spall reprise Nathaniel, Queen Narissa’s former henchman who became a successful author.
Disenchanted doesn’t have an official release date yet, but the sequel (which Hairspray’s Adam Shankman is directing) is already in the midst of principal photography, and it will be released exclusively on Disney+. Make sure you’re subscribed to the streaming service so you’ll be able to watch that movie and plenty of other original programming.