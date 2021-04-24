Mission: Impossible 7’s Rebecca Ferguson Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Sharing BTS Photos From Set

Rebecca Ferguson is a commanding actor and screen presence, and since her introduction to the Mission Impossible movies, they only seem to be getting bigger and better. Ferguson has many big projects in the works outside of Mission: Impossible 7, including the highly anticipated adaption of Dune, coming later this year. To put it simply, Ferguson is on a roll and seems to be enjoying every minute of it.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently slated to hit theaters on May 27, 2022.