The Cute Way Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Explains Her Pregnancies To Her Daughters

Even though Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot has had her career take off and the last few years have been jam packed with ongoing projects, the Justice League actress still manages to find plenty of time for family. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that Gadot shared a beautiful family photo featuring her husband and their two daughters that also announced her newest pregnancy. Now that she’s a little further along and that her baby bump is very real, Gadot has shared how she and her husband have explained her growing belly to the soon-to-be big sister and oldest daughter, as it's super cute.
Gal Gadot’s oldest daughter of course was around the last time she was pregnant, but it’s a whole new experience for her youngest child. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gadot says her daughters are very curious about how her pregnancy care to be, and she explains the PG version of the birds and the bees that she and her husband have told their young daughters. Here it is in her exact words:
Alma had the whole session when I was pregnant with Maya, and Maya is now super curious about how the baby got in there, how she is going to come out and all of that. So we explained the PG way, ‘Mommy and daddy had a big hug, papa planted the seed in mommy’s tummy.’ So we’re doing the birds and bees how we know it.
Gal Gadot’s daughters are still pretty young and it doesn’t seem like they have caught on to the not-so-PG version of the birds and the bees yet, which is probably a plus to having children so close in age. If she had an older girl, you can bet that conversation may be a little more awkward when a kid finds out what their parents really get up to in the process of creating new life.
In fact, it’s actually pretty impressive that Gal Gadot will have 3 kids who are all relatively young, her oldest being 10 this year, while having such an extensive and demanding career in Hollywood right now. It shows the actress' work ethic, and how much she sacrifices to play Diana Prince in the DCEU.
In Gal Gadot’s case, she seems determined to have the best of both worlds - which is very on brand for our very own Wonder Woman. Gadot actually was filming Wonder Woman while pretty far along in her second pregnancy. While she may not be doing a ton of filming currently, she has a number of upcoming projects and will surely need to start filming pretty soon after giving birth - which is no easy task.
Real life Amazonian Gal Gadot will be portraying another strong woman in a double time team-up with Patty Jenkins for Cleopatra while also filming Wonder Woman 3. Filming will most likely start sometime after the actress gives birth, and we here at CinemaBlend wish a smooth and enjoyable pregnancy for Gadot - as well as those two little girls about to gain a new sibling.