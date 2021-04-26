The Cute Way Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot Explains Her Pregnancies To Her Daughters

Even though Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot has had her career take off and the last few years have been jam packed with ongoing projects, the Justice League actress still manages to find plenty of time for family. In fact, it wasn’t long ago that Gadot shared a beautiful family photo featuring her husband and their two daughters that also announced her newest pregnancy. Now that she’s a little further along and that her baby bump is very real, Gadot has shared how she and her husband have explained her growing belly to the soon-to-be big sister and oldest daughter, as it's super cute.