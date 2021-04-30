Captain America 4: 8 Major Questions We Have About The Marvel Movie

Let’s be honest; I have questions, you have questions, we all have questions after the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more aptly titled now, Captain America and the Winter Soldier). However, those questions were only amplified when it was announced not that long ago that Captain America 4 was now in development, with Sam Wilson as the official superhero and the same writers as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier joining on.

I mean, how can you not have questions after that? With all these upcoming Marvel movies, I have a zillion, but because I’m pretty sure you can’t fit a zillion questions into an article, I’m going to go over the most important ones. So here are eight questions that we have about the upcoming fourth sequel to Captain America.