Captain America 4: 8 Major Questions We Have About The Marvel Movie

Let’s be honest; I have questions, you have questions, we all have questions after the finale of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (more aptly titled now, Captain America and the Winter Soldier). However, those questions were only amplified when it was announced not that long ago that Captain America 4 was now in development, with Sam Wilson as the official superhero and the same writers as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier joining on.
I mean, how can you not have questions after that? With all these upcoming Marvel movies, I have a zillion, but because I’m pretty sure you can’t fit a zillion questions into an article, I’m going to go over the most important ones. So here are eight questions that we have about the upcoming fourth sequel to Captain America.
Is Zemo Going To Play A Part In It At All?
We all miss our favorite dancing supervillain in the club in Madripoor. No, don’t you lie, you watched that hour-long video on YouTube, too. To be honest, Zemo was one of my favorite parts of the show. We were already exposed to him in Captain America: Civil War, but we really got into his mind in the series and I wanted to learn even more about him.
I mean, I wouldn’t be surprised if Zemo’s butler somehow broke him out with the stunt he pulled at the very end with the remaining Flag-Smashers. But, if so, I’d be excited to see if he'd be on the good side or bad side again – even though we all know it would most likely be on the bad.
Is Sharon Going To Be The Big Baddie?
Another option we have as being the big baddie is Sharon. In a post-credits scene of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we see that Sharon has received a full pardon, but now has access to several government secrets, and is still up to her no-good ways as the Power Broker.
One does start to wonder why she is doing this and to what end? Did she start this just to survive, but now she does it because she likes it, like Walter White? Or is it something else? If she is explored more in Captain America 4, that would be interesting.
Are There Going To Be Any Other Villains Introduced?
I mean, Sharon, Zemo, and others aren’t the only ones from Marvel comics that are villains and could be foes to Captain America. If we were exposed to a city of crime like Madripoor in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we could see the emergence of other villains as well.
Maybe the Serpent Society comes out? They’re a big organization of criminals whose costumes are identities based on snakes. Or, maybe we might see Baron Blood (basically Marvel’s version of a villainous vampire)? There are so many possibilities. I’m excited to see what comes next.
Or Will John Walker, AKA U.S. Agent, Be The Villain?
It was strange that at the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier John Walker sort of seemed to get some kind of redemption after helping Sam and Bucky against the Flag Smashers. However, U.S. Agent is still considered a villain in the comics and seen that way for a couple of episodes up until the ending.
They wouldn’t introduce him, have him go bad and turn him back around that quickly. Plus, we have Valentina introduced now. She has to mean something in the future of the MCU, considering they only really had her in the show for two episodes. I want to see more John Walker, dang it!
Is Bucky Going To Become The White Wolf? Or Remain The Winter Soldier?
Something that sort of ticked me off about the ending of the show was when “The Falcon” was changed to “The Captain” but Bucky remained “The Winter Soldier.” I know that he was still working on himself and trying to become a better person, but I feel like there should have been some sort of change, possibly to the nickname the Wakandans gave him while he was there.
However, that doesn’t mean that he won’t return or anything like that. I’m sure Bucky will be appearing alongside Sam in the upcoming Captain America 4, and if there are more films afterward. Might we see him end up becoming Captain America at some point, as he has in the comics? Either way, I’m eager to see where his story leads.
Is There Going To Be A Return of Isaiah Bradley?
I think we can all collectively agree that Isaiah Bradley’s story and his inclusion in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was heartbreaking, but so needed at the same time. It really does paint a picture of the state America is in when Sam is stepping into the literal shoes of Captain America.
We did see a pretty fulfilled story at the end of the show. Isaiah got his statue in the museum and he was recognized for his service and everything he had done, creating a hell of an emotional moment. However, I still believe there is more that could be done with the character. We could see him return in the upcoming movie, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
Will Torres Become The New Falcon?
There was that singular moment in Episode 5 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier where Sam basically gives away his broken wings to Torres, saying he can keep them. For those who don’t know, in the comics, Torres does, indeed, become the next Falcon after Sam.
So, what does that mean for the movies? Torres was only in the show for a couple of episodes, despite being a great addition to the cast. I’d be down to see him turn into the Falcon in Captain America 4, especially if he somehow finds a way to fix up those wings and become the Falcon once again.
Will Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers Appear In Captain America 4?
Okay, so we all heard about that report from Deadline about Chris Evans returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reprise his role. However, what exactly does that mean for him? What movie is he going to appear in? Or, what show?
With the announcement of Captain America 4, it would make sense if he appeared, but since nothing has been confirmed yet, I’d say take everything with a grain of salt. I wouldn’t keep your hopes up, as I’m not keeping up mine, but it would be a lot of fun if he did show up once more. To be honest, I think we all just want Chris Evans back in any way – gotta love him.
What are you looking forward to with this upcoming film? Do you think it’ll end up ranking among the best Marvel movies out there? I know that no matter what, I’m so excited for the return of Captain America. I think we all need to see America’s ass once more.
