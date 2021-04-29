6 Random And Amazing Star Wars Products Available On eBay Right Now

Luke Skywalker Yavin Ceremony Figure

Tracking down one of the original Kenner Star Wars figures from the late 1970s and early 1980s is no easy task, and even then you’re looking at spending hundreds of dollars, if not more. If you like the look of that line of toys, and you want something similar this May the 4th, then this Star Wars Vintage Collection version of Luke Skywalker as seen in the Yavin ceremony at the end of Star Wars: A New Hope is perfect for you.

Part of the line of action figures first introduced by Hasbro in 2010, the Vintage Collection version of Luke Skywalker includes not only the future Jedi in his amazing yellow bomber jacket but also his Medal of Bravery, blaster, and lightsaber. This figure would look good high up on a shelf or mixed in with other Star Wars characters in an epic display.

Buy the Luke Skywalker Yavin Ceremony figure on eBay.