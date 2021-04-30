news

Black Adam Is Reuniting Dwayne Johnson With A Young Rock Star

Uli Latukefu in NBC's Young Rock

After more than a decade of waiting and planning, Dwayne Johnson has finally stepped into Black Adam’s shoes… or boots, rather. Back in 2017, it was announced that rather than serving as Shazam!’s main antagonist, the Kahndaqian anti-hero would instead debut in his own movie, and Black Adam kicked off principal photography earlier this month. While we wait for our first official looks at the production, word’s come in that Black Adam will see Johnson reuniting with one of the actors who plays his younger self in the NBC series Young Rock.

Uli Latukefu, who plays the college-aged version of Dwayne Johnson in Young Rock, has scored a role in Black Adam, although Deadline did not provide details about his character. Naturally one wouldn’t be faulted for assuming that, just like what he’d doing on TV, Latukefu has been brought onto Black Adam to play a younger version of the eponymous character, who went by Teth-Adam in the old days. For now though, we can’t officially say if that is indeed the case; it’s also possible that he’s playing a separate character, allowing him to potentially share screen time for Johnson.

Either way, this is another big opportunity for Uli Latukefu, who was handpicked by Dwayne Johnson to play him in Young Rock among reportedly thousands of other candidates. Latukefu has also appeared in projects like Alien: Covenant, Marco Polo and Doctor Doctor. In addition to Black Adam, he’ll also soon appear in the Taika Waititi-directed Next Goal Wins and Black Site, which costars Michelle Monaghan, Jason Clarke and Jai Courtney.

While specific Black Adam plot details are still being kept under wraps, we do know that the movie will explore at least two different time periods. In ancient Kahndaq, we’ll learn how Teth-Adam gained his mighty powers from the Wizard Shazam and eventually became imprisoned for 5,000 years (which was briefly touched on in Shazam!). Then in the present day, Black Adam will awaken and face off against the Justice Society of America, DC Comics’ oldest superhero team.

Related

Black Adam's Dwayne Johnson Can't Stop, Won't Stop Working Out While Filming

So who else is joining Dwayne Johnson and Uli Latukefu in Black Adam? The major players include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate and Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz. Additionally, Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui and Mo Amer have been cast in undisclosed roles. Zachary Levi’s Shazam is not expected to appear, although there will surely come a time when he and Black Adam finally collide in a theatrical setting.

Behind the scenes, Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously collaborated with Dwayne Johnson on Jungle Cruise, is directing Black Adam, and Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the most recent draft of the script. The movie is set to drop on July 29, 2022, and since last year’s DC FanDome plugged it, fingers crossed that Black Adam gets some love at the next DC FanDome.

Stay locked on CinemaBlend for more news about Black Adam’s progress, and don’t forget to scan through our upcoming DC movies guide to learn what else the DCEU has in store for moviegoers.

Up Next

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Co-Star Explains How The DC Film Differs From Other Superhero Movies
More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Reveals One Thing She And James Gunn Agreed On About Harley Quinn news 2h The Suicide Squad's Margot Robbie Reveals One Thing She And James Gunn Agreed On About Harley Quinn Sarah El-Mahmoud
Someone Added Henry Cavill’s Mustache Back To Justice League, And I Can’t Look Away news 8h Someone Added Henry Cavill’s Mustache Back To Justice League, And I Can’t Look Away Mike Reyes
12 DC Projects We Hope Get The Spotlight At DC FanDome 2021 news 14h 12 DC Projects We Hope Get The Spotlight At DC FanDome 2021 Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Blue Is the Warmest Color Oct 25, 2013 Blue Is the Warmest Color 7
Nobody Mar 26, 2021 Nobody 4
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Jun 16, 2021 The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
90 Day Fiancé's Natalie May Have Confirmed Mike Break-up In A Truly Bizarre Way TBD 90 Day Fiancé's Natalie May Have Confirmed Mike Break-up In A Truly Bizarre Way Rating TBD
Lady Gaga's Dognapping Investigation Has Led To Multiple Arrests TBD Lady Gaga's Dognapping Investigation Has Led To Multiple Arrests Rating TBD
Tim Allen Shared Look At Final Shots From One Last Man Standing Set, And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying TBD Tim Allen Shared Look At Final Shots From One Last Man Standing Set, And I'm Not Crying, You're Crying Rating TBD
Former TLC Star Josh Duggar Arrested By Federal Agents TBD Former TLC Star Josh Duggar Arrested By Federal Agents Rating TBD
Star Wars And Frozen Top List Of Awesome Attractions Heading to Disney's Brand New Cruise Ship TBD Star Wars And Frozen Top List Of Awesome Attractions Heading to Disney's Brand New Cruise Ship Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information