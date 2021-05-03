Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Fertility Issues After Turning 40 And Focusing On ‘Year Of Health’

The Pitch Perfect actress has spoken out only recently about turning 40 last year and being at a really busy place in her career. Not only is she hosting the reality show Pooch Perfect, she also has three movies coming up, one of which, The Almond & The Seahorse, just wrapped filming this weekend. (Wilson herself has shared some body positivity images from the set in recent days.) Unfortunately, when one part of your life becomes a priority sometimes that does impact other aspects of your life and Rebel Wilson has been candid about deciding to freeze her eggs and more over the past year as time passes quickly.