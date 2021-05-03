Samuel L. Jackson Is Celebrating Star Wars Day Early, Now Bring Mace Windu Back

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon, with entire generations brought up on the galaxy far, far away. As such, every year the fandom celebrate their love for the franchise on May the 4th. This year will be no exception, although Samuel L. Jackson is starting early. Now let’s bring back Mace Windu, already.
Samuel L. Jackson made his Star Wars debut in The Phantom Menace, with Mace Windu serving as a supporting character throughout all three prequels. He’s an iconic Jedi with a purple lightsaber, and Jackson has been seemingly teasing the fandom about his return online. That’s continued ahead of May the Fourth, as you can see below.
I mean, how can you not love Samuel L. Jackson? On top of having such a celebrated film career, Jackson is also known for his big personality. And his choice for Star Wars merchandise certainly shows that.
The above image comes to us from Samuel L. Jackson’s personal Instagram page. The Academy Award nominated actor got a jump on Star Wars day celebrations by rocking a sweet r-shirt. The text is a take on one of his iconic Pulp Fiction quotes, instead changing the wording around to reference Yoda. Because who doesn’t love a crossover?
Star Wars fans can re-watch Mace Windu’s journey over on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Samuel L. Jackson has been open about how much fun he had playing Mace Windu for three Star Wars movies. While the process included heavy visual effects and complicated lightsaber choreography, Jackson’s Mace Windu became an iconic piece of the lore. And with the franchise’s timeline being explored through live-action shows on Disney+, fans are wondering if Jackson might return to the franchise.
Chatter about Samuel L. Jackson’s return to Star Wars was at least partly exacerbated by the 72 year-old actor himself. He’s shared a few cryptic posts on social media, which seem to indicate his time in the franchise isn’t finished. But there hasn’t been any concrete information from either Jackson or the powers that be at Lucasfilm.
As fans know well, Samuel L. Jackson was last seen in Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith. He was seemingly killed by Palpatine, after Anakin took off his hand to disarm the Jedi. But as we never actually saw his corpse, perhaps he could end up returning in some capacity.
Of course, one possibility for Mace Windu to return would be in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor. We already know the series will feature Hayden Christiansen as Anakin Skywalker, so perhaps a Force Ghost or flashback could see Mace appear.
Star Wars continues to grow thanks to shows on Disney+ and Patty Jenkins’ developing Rogue Squadron movie. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.