After Ben Affleck Reportedly Slid Into An Actress’ DMs, She Rejected Him Then Shared His A+ Response

You never know if the person you matched with on a modern dating app is really who they say they are. One minute, you think that movie star/former Batman Ben Affleck is sliding into your DMs, and the next you’re convinced it’s just another potential catfisher. This is exactly what actress/influencer Nivine Jay thought she was going through, when she unmatched a man claiming to be the Batfleck himself. The only problem is, it was totally him, and she’s got the video to prove it.