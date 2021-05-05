Walt Disney World Cast Member Fired For TikTok Videos Has An Update, But It's Not Good News

Walt Disney World is the largest single employer in the state of Florida, countless people make a living from the massive theme park resort. But even on top of all those who actually work for the mouse, there are hundreds if not thousands of people who make a living creating content based on the parks. Whether it's Twitter, YouTube, or TikTok, a lot of people have built careers out of Disney World. However, one young man who built a strong social media following on TikTok while actually being a cast member at the park will need to find a new home for content. First he lost his job, now, he's been banned for life from the property.