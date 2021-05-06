Following Marvel's Loki, Owen Wilson Is Joining A Superhero Movie

Marvel and DC may take up most of the superhero movie market, but every now and then, we’ll get something different added to the mix, whether it’s from another comic book company like Valiant (I’m looking at you, Bloodshot) or a completely original project. Secret Headquarters, just like Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming movie Samaritan, falls into the latter category, and I’m curious to see what this particular world of superheroes looks like. Since it sounds like Secret Headquarters is early into the development process, it may be a while until we learn how Owen Wilson is involved in the story.