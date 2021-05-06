Following Marvel's Loki, Owen Wilson Is Joining A Superhero Movie

This June marks a first for Owen Wilson’s career: he’s starring in a comic book project. The longtime Wes Anderson collaborator is taking part in the Disney+ series Loki as the mysterious Mobius M. Mobius, but it turns out that Wilson isn’t just building superhero-related cred by appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also doing so by joining an original superhero movie.
With just a month to go until Loki’s premiere, and following a few months after Owen Wilson’s most recent movie, Bliss, hit Amazon Prime Video, the actor has signed onto Paramount Pictures’ Secret Headquarters. This “high-concept family action movie” follows a kid who discovers the headquarters of the world’s most famous superhero located underneath his home, and from there, he must defend it with a group of friends when supervillains attack. It’s unclear who Wilson will play, although it’s easy enough to imagine him playing the superhero who’s set up the headquarters or one of the villains who’s assaulting it.
Deadline reports that Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman, who directed the Netflix original superhero movie Project Power, are helming Secret Headquarters. Thor: Ragnarok’s Christopher Yost wrote the original Secret Headquarters script, but Joost and Schulman are also tackling the current draft with High Fidelity’s Josh Koenigsberg. Jerry Bruckheimer is also attached to produce and will be joined by Chad Oman from Bruckheimer Films.
Marvel and DC may take up most of the superhero movie market, but every now and then, we’ll get something different added to the mix, whether it’s from another comic book company like Valiant (I’m looking at you, Bloodshot) or a completely original project. Secret Headquarters, just like Sylvester Stallone’s upcoming movie Samaritan, falls into the latter category, and I’m curious to see what this particular world of superheroes looks like. Since it sounds like Secret Headquarters is early into the development process, it may be a while until we learn how Owen Wilson is involved in the story.
As far Owen Wilson’s time on Loki goes, Mobius M. Mobius is a member of the Time Variance Authority, which monitors various timelines in the multiverse. Those who saw Avengers: Endgame will remember that an alternate version of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki from the Battle of New York escaped with the Tesseract, but the TVA manages to apprehend him. Mobius and his allies this Loki two choices: be deleted from existence since he’s a “time variant” or help them fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. The Disney+ show’s cast also includes Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.
We here at CinemaBlend will keep you apprised of Secret Headquarters updates as they come in. In the meantime, Loki premieres on Disney+ June 9, and Owen Wilson’s next movie on the horizon is The French Dispatch, which is expected to come out later this year.