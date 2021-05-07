No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Crushing On Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer Is All Of Us

Billie Eilish has established herself as a global sensation to tens of millions of fans in the past few years, but she’s still a 19-year-old with her share of geek-out moments as she continues to interact with the music industry and Hollywood with her fame. The No Time To Die singer famously had a viral moment with her childhood icon Justin Bieber, and as she gears up for her second album, she had a heart-eye moment with Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.
The pop star turned heads over the weekend with a British Vogue cover shoot that had Billie Eilish modeling corsets and sharing a deep message about body positivity after years of wearing baggy clothing to keep the conversation elsewhere. In the middle of the shoot, a freshly-platinum blonde Billie sat down to answer questions asked by legends such as Missy Elliott, Orlando Bloom and Halle Berry. But we especially love her priceless reaction to Killing Eve’s Villanelle. Check it out:
Billie Eilish was surprised and flustered to see Jodie Comer on the old television screen of the Q&A setup, dropping her jaw and then exclaiming that she has “such a crush” on the Emmy-winning star of Killing Eve. She paused to “pull herself together” before answering Comer’s question about her karaoke go-tos.
For fans of Killing Eve’s Villanelle, it’s a perfectly normal and understandable reaction to the actress. On the BBC series, Jodie Comer plays an oddball assassin who is always keeping Sandra Oh’s Eve Polastri guessing and on a three season (wo)manhunt filled with bold fashion looks, a moody soundtrack and thrilling action. So naturally Eilish would love tuning in!
Another fun connection is the fact that Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Killing Eve , nd she contributed to the script for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die. And of course, Billie Eilish wrote and sings the theme song for that movie, becoming the youngest person to be behind a 007 theme. All the dots were connecting toward her and Comer meeting at some point, and this surprise video question definitely stunned the 19-year-old in the best way.
Aside from their recent exchange, Billie Eilish has shared on Instagram that Killing Eve was her favorite show, to which Jodie Comer reposted with the words “I am not OK.” Comer also watched Eilish’s personal documentary The World’s A Little Blurry earlier this year and shared that she “had goosebumps the entire time.” The pair are clearly fans of one another, and it’s adorable to see these exchanges. Maybe it’ll blossom into a friendship and/or a music video collaboration?
Billie Eilish recently announced her latest album “Happier Than Ever” is set for July 30 and Jodie Comer’s next movie Free Guy is coming August 13.