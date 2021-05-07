No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Crushing On Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer Is All Of Us

Another fun connection is the fact that Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Killing Eve , nd she contributed to the script for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die. And of course, Billie Eilish wrote and sings the theme song for that movie, becoming the youngest person to be behind a 007 theme. All the dots were connecting toward her and Comer meeting at some point, and this surprise video question definitely stunned the 19-year-old in the best way.