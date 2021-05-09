news

Thor: Love And Thunder’s Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Mother’s Day With Sweet Tribute To Wife Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Another Mother’s Day has arrived, which means big names in Hollywood giving sweet shoutouts to their mamas and baby mamas. Marvel star and family man Chris Hemsworth is among the celebrities paying tribute to all the moms out there today, as he did so with a beautiful photo of his wife and the mother to his three children, Elsa Pataky. The star of the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder is celebrating the holiday dedicated to mothers by showing us he isn’t the only superhero in his family, as the sweet photo of Pataky sure shows off her superpowers.

Longtime Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky have three young children together, including a set of twins. Their twins came under two years after the birth of their first born, which means they had 3 under 2 at one time. Hemsworth shared a throwback on his Instagram of Pataky carrying all three children when they were younger - and it sure looks like she has some Avenger level skills there. Check it out:

The heartwarming photo shows Elsa Pataky holding both twins in her arms with her older child on her back in a carrier. If it was a difficult task, you would never know it because, even though she’s got the weight of three little ones on her, her face is all joy. The happiness she’s exuding is leaking over to her little ones too, because they're all smiles as well. As hard as it is to make one baby happy, it's incredibly impressive to see the super mom has all three little ones feeling good.

If the photo wasn’t enough to melt your heart, Chris Hemsworth also has a lovely caption that honors not only his awesome wife but all the other mothers of the world as well. In his caption, Hemsworth recognizes that moms wear many different hats (or capes), which are pretty much on 24/7. He “salutes” moms everywhere, and throws in a picture of his own mom as well, honoring both important mothers in his life.

Fans are loving the tribute posted by Chris Hemsworth almost as much as they love the famous couple’s seemingly perfect relationship and their adorable family. The two have long been out of Hollywood in favor of a more low-key lifestyle, but it hasn’t stopped them from remaining in the limelight and showing off how silly they can be together. Millions of fans have liked Hemsworth’s post, and comments are all praises - that is, when they’re not confusing the time zones and forgetting that the Hemsworth family lives in Australia and did indeed post the tribute on the correct day.

With Thor: Love and Thunder still filming, Chris Hemsworth may be a little bummed he can’t spend as much time with his family. Thankfully though, he knows he has a superhero wife Elsa Pataky at home with their children. If what we see in his post is anything like reality, she’s got her hands full, but she’s very capable. We’ll be able to see the fruits of Hemsworth’s labor away from his loves when Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on May 6. 2022.

More From This Author
Chris Hemsworth's Wife Shares Hilarious Video Of Him Dancing, And I Can't Look Away news 4d Chris Hemsworth's Wife Shares Hilarious Video Of Him Dancing, And I Can't Look Away Corey Chichizola
Thor: Love And Thunder’s Cast Keeps Hanging Out With A-Listers, Starting Casting Fan Theories news 4d Thor: Love And Thunder’s Cast Keeps Hanging Out With A-Listers, Starting Casting Fan Theories Sarah El-Mahmoud
Best’ Marvel Movie? Thor 4 Director Shares Positive Juju While Talking How Long The Chris Hemsworth Starrer Has Left To Film news 7d Best’ Marvel Movie? Thor 4 Director Shares Positive Juju While Talking How Long The Chris Hemsworth Starrer Has Left To Film Erik Swann

Trending Movies

Voyagers Apr 9, 2021 Voyagers 5
The Woman In The Window May 14, 2021 The Woman In The Window Rating TBD
Saint Maud Jan 29, 2021 Saint Maud Rating TBD
Cinderella TBD Cinderella Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II May 28, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
What Kanye West Thought About Kim Kardashian And Her Family Choosing To End Keeping Up With The Kardashians TBD What Kanye West Thought About Kim Kardashian And Her Family Choosing To End Keeping Up With The Kardashians Rating TBD
New Captain America Sam Wilson Almost Received An Awkwardly Awesome Ability In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier TBD New Captain America Sam Wilson Almost Received An Awkwardly Awesome Ability In The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Rating TBD
James Gunn Shares His Own Take After After Dave Bautista Opens Up About Drax’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Future TBD James Gunn Shares His Own Take After After Dave Bautista Opens Up About Drax’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Future Rating TBD
Upcoming WWE Events: Money In The Bank, SummersSlam 2021 And More TBD Upcoming WWE Events: Money In The Bank, SummersSlam 2021 And More Rating TBD
In Bold Move, Netflix Cancelled Not One But Three Shows In A Week TBD In Bold Move, Netflix Cancelled Not One But Three Shows In A Week Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information