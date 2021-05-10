Could Jeffrey Dean Morgan Still Play Flashpoint Batman In The DCEU? Here’s The Latest

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has his share of experience playing comic book characters, with acclaimed performances in both Watchmen and The Walking Dead. But he also briefly played Thomas Wayne in the opening sequence of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Fans have been hoping to see him reprise that role as an alternate version of Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, and now Morgan has revealed if he’s still interested in the role.