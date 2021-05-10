Could Jeffrey Dean Morgan Still Play Flashpoint Batman In The DCEU? Here’s The Latest

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan has his share of experience playing comic book characters, with acclaimed performances in both Watchmen and The Walking Dead. But he also briefly played Thomas Wayne in the opening sequence of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Fans have been hoping to see him reprise that role as an alternate version of Batman in the upcoming Flash movie, and now Morgan has revealed if he’s still interested in the role.
Ezra Miller’s long-delayed flash movie is expected to play heavily with time travel. In the comics, one alternate timeline has a young Bruce Wayne die, with his parents becoming Batman and Joker as a result. Jeffrey Dean Morgan was recently asked if he’s still interested in playing Thomas Wayne’s Flashpoint Batman, saying:
At the top of my list has always been Batman, that’s always been my favorite superhero. Talking about Flashpoint has been very fun. I get asked about it a lot. I love the story of Flashpoint Batman. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows with how these franchises work? I suppose I probably have like another two, three-year window, and then I’m gonna be too old. There’s no way.
Well, that was honest. It looks like Jeffrey Dean Morgan is indeed interested in playing Flashpoint Batman. But he also explained that any of those plans need to happen sooner rather than later, as the 55 year-old actor believes he’s getting a little too long in the tooth.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s comments come from his recent conversation with CinePop about his career. Eventually the conversation turned to his possible run at Batman, with The Walking Dead believing anything is possible… given the right timing.
While Thomas Wayne only had a few brief seconds of screen time in Batman v Superman, fan theories and rumors about Jeffrey Dean Morgan quickly began. And once it was confirmed that Flashpoint would be adapted in the upcoming Flash movie, these calls only got louder. In his same interview Morgan spoke about his willingness to give it a try as Batman, saying:
So, look, I’m available. Everybody knows I’m available. I say I’m available, I’ve been saying it for five years. We’ll see what happens. There’s so many superheroes.
As Jeffrey Dean Morgan mentioned, there’ a ton of superheroes being adapted for either the silver or small screens. As such, it seems like just about anything is possible, including him playing Flashpoint Batman. We’ll just have to see if that plot point makes it into Ezra Miller’s solo flick, or if it’ll have to be saved for another time.
The Flash movie is currently expected to arrive in theaters on November 4th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.