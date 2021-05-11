Following Dave Bautista, Knives Out 2 Has Scored Another MCU Alum

Unlike Dave Bautista, Edward Norton’s time in the MCU was short, as he only played Bruce Banner/The Hulk in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo succeeding him in the role starting with The Avengers four years later. Nevertheless, Norton has been keeping quite busy in the years following his Marvel exit, with his film credits including Moonrise Kingdom, The Bourne Legacy, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Birdman, Alita: Battle Angel and Motherless Brooklyn, the latter of which he also wrote, directed and produced. Along with Knives Out 2, Norton is set to star in The French Dispatch, yet another collaboration with filmmaker Wes Anderson.