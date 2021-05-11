Following Dave Bautista, Knives Out 2 Has Scored Another MCU Alum

Although Knives Out 2 was officially greenlit in February 2020, the sequel to director/writer Rian Johnson’s hit 2019 whodunnit has been making significant progress in recent weeks. Following the announcement in late March that both Knives Out 2 and Knives Out 3 would be set up at Netflix, yesterday it was revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista will join Daniel Craig on the former movie. Now word’s come in that another Marvel Cinematic Universe alum is taking part in Knives Out 2: The Incredible Hulk’s Edward Norton.
As with Dave Bautista’s casting, Edward Norton’s involvement in Knives Out 2 was reported by Deadline, although no details about who he’s playing were revealed. All we know for certain right now is that Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be back to solve another mystery following his time investigating the Thrombey family in Knives Out, which was met with critical acclaim and made over $311 million worldwide. Evidently Norton will be one of the individuals he crosses paths with in this next adventure.
Unlike Dave Bautista, Edward Norton’s time in the MCU was short, as he only played Bruce Banner/The Hulk in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, with Mark Ruffalo succeeding him in the role starting with The Avengers four years later. Nevertheless, Norton has been keeping quite busy in the years following his Marvel exit, with his film credits including Moonrise Kingdom, The Bourne Legacy, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Birdman, Alita: Battle Angel and Motherless Brooklyn, the latter of which he also wrote, directed and produced. Along with Knives Out 2, Norton is set to star in The French Dispatch, yet another collaboration with filmmaker Wes Anderson.
