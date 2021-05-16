Savant: What We Know About Michael Rooker's The Suicide Squad Character From DC Comics

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

As soon as writer and director James Gunn was handed the opportunity to helm a new film about bad guys forced into doing some good, it was only a matter of time before we would be asking who Michael Rooker’s The Suicide Squad character was going to be. The 66-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star has been a frequent collaborator of Gunn’s since appearing in his 2006 horror comedy Slither and now Gunn is making Rooker a star of the DCEU movies as Savant - a character even the most experienced DC Comics readers may barely recognize at all.

Well, to prepare the unfamiliar in time for when The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max this August, the following is breakdown of the most essential facts regarding one of Task Force X’s newest recruits, starting with the source of his “power.”