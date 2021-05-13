IHOP TikToker Is Back With Post Confirming Adam Sandler Did Return

Social media platform TikTok has afforded the unique opportunity for anyone to share their everyday experiences with the potential for it to go viral, including a famous comedian deciding to leave the restaurant you work at. Last month, Dayanna Rodas shared footage of herself with Sandler and his daughter, showing that he politely left the IHOP she works at after she told him of the wait before realizing that she was speaking to the famed SNL alum. Almost a month later, Sandler went back for the milkshakes.