Marvel's Kat Dennings Just Got Engaged And Twitter Isn't Taking It Very Well

It wasn’t that long ago that we learned Marvel actress Kat Dennings was dating rock singer Andrew W.K., but they’ve already taken a huge step forward in their relationship. Dennings announced today that she and W.K. are engaged. Of course, given the actress’ fanbase, it was to be expected that a lot of people would go on Twitter to react to the engagement, and a lot of people aren’t taking the news well.
Before we get into reactions though, let’s look at how Kat Dennings announced that she’s engaged to Andrew W.K. Like so many people do nowadays, Dennings took to social media to reveal her life-changing moment. Take a look at her Instagram post:
As expected, Kat Dennings is overjoyed that she and Andrew W.K. are on track to be married. And to be fair, there are plenty of people on Twitter who are congratulating the happy couple and pleased that Dennings is taking this big step forward. But look around, and you’ll also find plenty of folks who are having trouble coping with this development, namely because they wish they were in W.K.’s proverbial shoes. Take this person, who channeled Yu-Gi-Oh! to channel their disappointment:
Then we have this person, who decided to bring out a major player from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to share their disappointment that they’re not engaged to Kat Dennings. It’s rather fitting, as Dennings has participated in the MCU as Darcy Lewis across three projects now.
Others decided to adopt a common facade of pretending to be happy to mask their sadness about not being able to marry Kat Dennings.
Oh, and let’s not forget that the announcement of Kat Dennings’ engagement comes just days after Happiest Season actress Aubrey Plaza revealed that she’d married writer/director Jeff Baena. This person certainly didn’t.
So yeah, clearly there are folks who will need to come to terms with Kat Dennings being off the romantic market. But let’s end things on a more positive note and highlight this tweet, which highlighted Dennings’ time on the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls.
For now, there’s no word on Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K.’s wedding date, but here’s to the couple having many happy years together. Dennings previously dated singer Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016, while W.K. was previously married to Cherie Lily, who performed in his band. W.K. said earlier this month that he and Lily entered divorce proceedings in late 2019.
As for Kat Dennings’ professional life, after being absent from the MCU since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World, the actress reprised Darcy Lewis in Disney+’s WandaVision, which saw the character investigating the Wanda Maximoff-created Hex surrounding WestView with Monica Rambeau and Jimmy Woo. Dennings also recently appeared in the comedy movie Friendsgiving, as well as stars in the Hulu comedy series Dollface.
