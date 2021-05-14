Fantastic Beasts Actor Kevin Guthrie Jailed For Sexual Assault

Kevin Guthrie's other credits include the 2020 Netflix sports drama The English Game, as well as Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Dunkirk. As a member of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, Kevin Guthrie played the minor role of Abernathy, an American wizard who worked for the Magical Congress of the United States of America. His character oversaw the work of Tina (Katherine Waterston) and Queenie (Alison Sudol) in the Wand Permit Office of the MACUSA, though the Harry Potter fansites go on to report that Abernathy will eventually succumb to the power and influence of Gellert Grindelwald, who will be played by Mads Mikkelsen in the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.