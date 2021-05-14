news

Fantastic Beasts Actor Kevin Guthrie Jailed For Sexual Assault

Kevin Guthrie in Fantastic Beasts

Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie, best known in the States for playing Mr. Abernathy in the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise, has been sentenced to three years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman in Glasgow. The incident took place in 2017, and a jury found Guthrie guilty of these crimes following a four-day trial that just concluded. Guthrie has been placed on the sex offenders registry.

Deadline has the details of Kevin Guthrie’s crimes. In 2017, a 29-year-old woman was on her way to a bar to meet Guthrie and fellow actor Scott Reid, when she appeared to fall ill on the ride over. The woman was helped from the cab and into Reid’s flat, where he went off to phone the NHS hotline for assistance. Guthrie stayed behind with the woman to watch after her, and was accused of removing her top and performing several sexual acts on her, including kissing her on the mouth. Guthrie’s attacked allegedly ceased the moment Reid returned.

Kevin Guthrie, 33, had denied the woman’s allegations against him, but the BBC reports that the jury was told the actor’s DNA was found inside of the woman’s underwear. At the conclusion of the four-day trial, Guthrie was found guilty and sentenced to the three-year imprisonment.

According to the BBC, Glasgow Sheriff Tom Hughes had this to say to Kevin Guthrie at the time of his sentencing:

The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sexual offences. The offence you have been convicted of caused distress and consequences to the young woman involved in this case. She was unwell and thought her drink had been spiked elsewhere that night. The jury accepted that you committed these heinous crimes and the only appropriate sentence is imprisonment.

Kevin Guthrie's other credits include the 2020 Netflix sports drama The English Game, as well as Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning Dunkirk. As a member of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, Kevin Guthrie played the minor role of Abernathy, an American wizard who worked for the Magical Congress of the United States of America. His character oversaw the work of Tina (Katherine Waterston) and Queenie (Alison Sudol) in the Wand Permit Office of the MACUSA, though the Harry Potter fansites go on to report that Abernathy will eventually succumb to the power and influence of Gellert Grindelwald, who will be played by Mads Mikkelsen in the upcoming third Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3.

However, it should be noted that in the Deadline story on Kevin Guthrie's criminal trial, Warner Bros. confirms that the Abernathy character will not show up in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3, and the actor was never supposed to be included in that sequel.

More From This Author
    • Sean O'Connell Sean O'Connell View Profile

      Movie junkie. Infatuated with comic-book films. ReelBlend cohost. Resident dad. Extroverted introvert. Wants to see the Snyder Cut. Managing Director at CinemaBlend.

A New Harry Potter Exhibit Is Touring The Muggle World, And It Sounds Awesome news 3M A New Harry Potter Exhibit Is Touring The Muggle World, And It Sounds Awesome Dirk Libbey
Fantastic Beasts 3: An Updated Cast List news 3M Fantastic Beasts 3: An Updated Cast List Adam Holmes
Looks Like Mads Mikkelsen Has Already Replaced Johnny Depp On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3 news 5M Looks Like Mads Mikkelsen Has Already Replaced Johnny Depp On The Set Of Fantastic Beasts 3 Carlie Hoke

Trending Movies

Profile May 14, 2021 Profile Rating TBD
Resident Evil Nov 24, 2021 Resident Evil Rating TBD
The Woman In The Window May 14, 2021 The Woman In The Window Rating TBD
Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 Jul 24, 2020 The Kissing Booth 2 Rating TBD
The Awesome Way Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Is Being Honored By Franchise Stars For 100th Birthday TBD The Awesome Way Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Is Being Honored By Franchise Stars For 100th Birthday Rating TBD
Spiral Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before TBD Spiral Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before Rating TBD
The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Admits 'Blackmail' Had Something To Do With Timing Of Coming Out TBD The Bachelor's Colton Underwood Admits 'Blackmail' Had Something To Do With Timing Of Coming Out Rating TBD
Jason Statham Reveals One Big Reason He'd Love To Appear In Fast 10 TBD Jason Statham Reveals One Big Reason He'd Love To Appear In Fast 10 Rating TBD
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: 10 Awesome Movie References You May Have Missed TBD The Mitchells Vs. The Machines: 10 Awesome Movie References You May Have Missed Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information