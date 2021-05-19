The Best Documentaries On HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

There are plenty of reasons why it’s a good idea to sign up for an HBO Max account, especially in 2021. And while the collection of movies, all those original shows, and even relaxing and transfixing programs like A World of Calm are all great reasons to sign up for the supercharged version of the premium cable service, the documentaries on HBO Max are some of the best you will find anywhere today.

From sentimental and enlightening documentaries like Won’t You Be My Neighbor to the terse and downright unsettling classic pieces of documentary filmmaking like Harlan County, USA, there is a seemingly endless list of great films at your fingertips with HBO Max. Below is a list of the best the streaming service has to offer in terms of documentaries, but it should be noted that this doesn’t include all the great docuseries the streamer has introduced since its 2020 launch (though they are all worth checking out).