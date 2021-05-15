The Space Jam 2 Update Fans Are Going To ‘Love’, According To Bugs Bunny’s Voice Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Space Jam fans have long wondered whether a sequel would actually be made and, after years of development, it’s finally become a reality in the form of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The live-action/animated movie will arrive nearly 25 years after the original 1996 film, and as we’ve seen and heard, the film’s going to make a few changes. Some veteran fans may be a bit leery when it comes to the new installment, but veteran Looney Tunes voice actor Jeff Bergman believes there’s one update to Bugs Bunny and the gang that fans are really going to love.