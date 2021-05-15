news

The Space Jam 2 Update Fans Are Going To ‘Love’, According To Bugs Bunny’s Voice Actor

LeBron James assembles his dream team of Looney Tunes in Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Space Jam fans have long wondered whether a sequel would actually be made and, after years of development, it’s finally become a reality in the form of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The live-action/animated movie will arrive nearly 25 years after the original 1996 film, and as we’ve seen and heard, the film’s going to make a few changes. Some veteran fans may be a bit leery when it comes to the new installment, but veteran Looney Tunes voice actor Jeff Bergman believes there’s one update to Bugs Bunny and the gang that fans are really going to love.

Few people know the Looney Tunes better than Jeff Bergman. The prolific voice actor has been working within the franchise for years and, even before joining up with Warner Bros.’ beloved characters, he grew up watching them. Bergman was not part of the first Space Jam and, when I recently had the chance to speak with him, he expressed his excitement about being involved with A New Legacy. He also shared his thoughts on one of the film’s biggest updates, which he believes audiences will get a kick out of:

I don't think I'm speaking out of turn at all because I think from just the trailer alone, I mean, I was like really stunned, because I hadn't seen… I saw the trailer like everybody else did in real time when it dropped, so it was so exciting to see. And of course working on the film, I mean, I have to say, people are going to love the new technology, the way the artwork is so beautiful… It's rich, and the colors are so vibrant. And you can see, there's really cool 2D animation, which I just have to say, to all the people, the artists working on the film, ‘Wow.’ I mean, they just crushed it, they knocked themselves out. And it's really going to be beautiful to see. So whether you're looking at the 2D animation or the 3D animation, I mean, it's going to be unbelievable, we've come so far with the technology.

For Jeff Bergman, it’s the improved technology that’s going to amaze fans. The film’s first trailer did an amazing job of showcasing the use of 3D animation, and it brings the classic Looney Tunes gang to stunning life. Some are also joking that the tech has even done wonders for lead actor LeBron James. Of course, Bergman also recognizes that there are those who will likely prefer the classic 2D animation, and he believes Space Jam: A New Legacy will deliver in that department as well:

And for people that are not as much of a fan of say, the 3D animation, they want the 2D animation, we have that in the film, too. So and that, of course, pays homage to the original Space Jam. So there's going to be a lot of surprises in this film that I'm just going to say there's something for everybody in this film of multiple generations.

It’s hard to disagree with the veteran voice actor when he mentions the 2D animation. Based on the trailer, those segments will also be sharp and vibrant. Jeff Bergman’s comments indicate that a considerable amount of care and attention to detail was involved in the making of Space Jam: A New Legacy. You can get a taste of what’s in store by checking out the trailer down below:

There are still a few questions surrounding Space Jam: A New Legacy, but the teases we’ve received so far seem to indicate that the film freshens up the franchise while paying homage to what’s come before. And this could even include a cameo from Michael Jordan.

You can hear Jeff Bergman lend his voice to Bugs Bunny, Fred Flintstone and more when Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.

Up Next

Space Jam 2 Has Finally Wrapped, See The Heartfelt Messages
More From This Author
    • Erik Swann Erik Swann View Profile

      Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Which New Character He Added First news 1d The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Which New Character He Added First Dirk Libbey
Zack Snyder Showed His Green Lantern To DC Fans And There’s Video news 1d Zack Snyder Showed His Green Lantern To DC Fans And There’s Video Corey Chichizola
How Angelina Jolie’s Directing Experience Helped Her On The Set Of Those Who Wish Me Dead news 2d How Angelina Jolie’s Directing Experience Helped Her On The Set Of Those Who Wish Me Dead Sean O'Connell

Trending Movies

The Woman In The Window May 14, 2021 The Woman In The Window Rating TBD
Outside The Wire Jan 15, 2021 Outside The Wire 7
The Little Things Jan 29, 2021 The Little Things 4
Coming 2 America Mar 5, 2021 Coming 2 America 4
The Suicide Squad Aug 6, 2021 The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
See Black-ish Star Anthony Anderson Strikes A Pose As He Joins Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Challenge TBD See Black-ish Star Anthony Anderson Strikes A Pose As He Joins Will Smith's 'Dad Bod' Challenge Rating TBD
A Regé-Jean Page Bridgerton Season 2 Cameo? Shonda Rhimes Has Thoughts About That Idea TBD A Regé-Jean Page Bridgerton Season 2 Cameo? Shonda Rhimes Has Thoughts About That Idea Rating TBD
Pulp Fiction’s Bruce Willis And John Travolta Are Finally Reuniting For New Movie TBD Pulp Fiction’s Bruce Willis And John Travolta Are Finally Reuniting For New Movie Rating TBD
Peacock's Girls5eva Cast: Where You've Seen The Comedy Actors Before TBD Peacock's Girls5eva Cast: Where You've Seen The Comedy Actors Before Rating TBD
Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Kim Fields Reveals Whether She’d Consider Returning To The Show TBD Real Housewives Of Atlanta Alum Kim Fields Reveals Whether She’d Consider Returning To The Show Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information