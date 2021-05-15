The Space Jam 2 Update Fans Are Going To ‘Love’, According To Bugs Bunny’s Voice Actor

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Space Jam fans have long wondered whether a sequel would actually be made and, after years of development, it’s finally become a reality in the form of Space Jam: A New Legacy. The live-action/animated movie will arrive nearly 25 years after the original 1996 film, and as we’ve seen and heard, the film’s going to make a few changes. Some veteran fans may be a bit leery when it comes to the new installment, but veteran Looney Tunes voice actor Jeff Bergman believes there’s one update to Bugs Bunny and the gang that fans are really going to love.
Few people know the Looney Tunes better than Jeff Bergman. The prolific voice actor has been working within the franchise for years and, even before joining up with Warner Bros.’ beloved characters, he grew up watching them. Bergman was not part of the first Space Jam and, when I recently had the chance to speak with him, he expressed his excitement about being involved with A New Legacy. He also shared his thoughts on one of the film’s biggest updates, which he believes audiences will get a kick out of:
I don't think I'm speaking out of turn at all because I think from just the trailer alone, I mean, I was like really stunned, because I hadn't seen… I saw the trailer like everybody else did in real time when it dropped, so it was so exciting to see. And of course working on the film, I mean, I have to say, people are going to love the new technology, the way the artwork is so beautiful… It's rich, and the colors are so vibrant. And you can see, there's really cool 2D animation, which I just have to say, to all the people, the artists working on the film, ‘Wow.’ I mean, they just crushed it, they knocked themselves out. And it's really going to be beautiful to see. So whether you're looking at the 2D animation or the 3D animation, I mean, it's going to be unbelievable, we've come so far with the technology.
For Jeff Bergman, it’s the improved technology that’s going to amaze fans. The film’s first trailer did an amazing job of showcasing the use of 3D animation, and it brings the classic Looney Tunes gang to stunning life. Some are also joking that the tech has even done wonders for lead actor LeBron James. Of course, Bergman also recognizes that there are those who will likely prefer the classic 2D animation, and he believes Space Jam: A New Legacy will deliver in that department as well:
And for people that are not as much of a fan of say, the 3D animation, they want the 2D animation, we have that in the film, too. So and that, of course, pays homage to the original Space Jam. So there's going to be a lot of surprises in this film that I'm just going to say there's something for everybody in this film of multiple generations.
It’s hard to disagree with the veteran voice actor when he mentions the 2D animation. Based on the trailer, those segments will also be sharp and vibrant. Jeff Bergman’s comments indicate that a considerable amount of care and attention to detail was involved in the making of Space Jam: A New Legacy. You can get a taste of what’s in store by checking out the trailer down below:
There are still a few questions surrounding Space Jam: A New Legacy, but the teases we’ve received so far seem to indicate that the film freshens up the franchise while paying homage to what’s come before. And this could even include a cameo from Michael Jordan.
You can hear Jeff Bergman lend his voice to Bugs Bunny, Fred Flintstone and more when Space Jam: A New Legacy arrives July 16 in theaters and on HBO Max.