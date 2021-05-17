news

Epic Marvel Fan Art Imagines Another Captain America Project With Chris Evans

Steve in Avengers: Endgame's final scene
After an unexpectedly long break, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun thanks to shows on Disney+ and the upcoming release of Black Widow. Aside from the next slate of movies, there are still a bunch of projects that fans are hoping to see come together. And now new fan art has imagined another Captain America project for Chris Evans.

Chris Evans put a ton of passion and heart into his tenure as Captain America, playing Steve Rogers in a slew of movies over ten years. It seems like Evans has hung up the shield for good, especially given Steve’s happy ending in Avengers: Endgame. But fan art imagines one more appearance: one that shows Cap’s final mission returning the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their proper place in the timeline.

I mean, how cool is that? It’s hard to imagine the Marvel Cinematic Universe without Chris Evans’ Captain America, but that’s exactly what we should be in for. And while Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson has become the new Cap, fans would be thrilled to see that final mission play out.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of digital artist elilusionista.cl. They’ve got a clear interesting all things Marvel, and have created some awesome fan art as a result. Despite a new Captain America officially taking the shield, this fan poster shows one way Chris Evans might be able to return to the MCU sometime down the future.

Avengers: Endgame marked an end to an era within the MCU, and set up the departures of Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America. Chris Evans’ signature character decided to live his life with Peggy after completing his final mission, but we know nothing about his journey to return the Infinity Stones and Mjolnir to their property place. If that project were to ever come to fruition, the storytelling possibilities would be seemingly endless.

Out of the many stories that could be explored in a Captain America: The Last Mission movie, fans are most eager to see him return the Soul Stone to Red Skull on Vormir. Fans were shocked to see the First Avenger villain residing over the Infinity Stone, and it would be fascinating to see that version of Red Skull reunite with Steve.

Of course, it’s currently unclear if we’ll ever see Chris Evans reprise his role as Steve Rogers in the MCU. The actor is presumably enjoying the scheduling freedom that came with ending his contract, and it’s clear that Marvel is moving forward with the Captain America franchise starring Anthony Mackie. Still, that final mission seems to be perfect fodder for a future project.

The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on July 9th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Following Anthony Mackie's Captain America, 7 Other Avengers Successors We Can't Wait To See
