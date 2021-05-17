Epic Marvel Fan Art Imagines Another Captain America Project With Chris Evans

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

After an unexpectedly long break, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally begun thanks to shows on Disney+ and the upcoming release of Black Widow. Aside from the next slate of movies, there are still a bunch of projects that fans are hoping to see come together. And now new fan art has imagined another Captain America project for Chris Evans.