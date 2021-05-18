news

After Engagement Rumors Swirled, Emma Watson Decided To Address Them Herself

Emma Watson as Belle in Beauty and the Beast

Ever since her breakout role in the Harry Potter franchise, Emma Watson has been an incredibly popular celebrity. She's one of those people that other people simply want to know more about. Perhaps because Watson hasn't worked as often as she could since finishing the Potter movies, the actress has become somewhat mysterious, leading people to want to know even more. Recently, rumors began to swirl that Watson may have become engaged to her boyfriend, California businessman Leo Robinton. Watson has now responded to the rumors by strongly implying there's no news here.

Emma Watson recently took to Twitter, where she has an account but rarely uses it, (the last post was in August of 2020) to tell her fans not to go to crazy when they hear rumors. In a series of tweets she promised fans that if there was important news in her life, she would share it, but there simply isn't. Watson says...

If I have news - I promise I’ll share it with you. In the mean time please assume no news from me just means I’m quietly spending the pandemic the way most people are - failing to make sourdough bread (!), caring for my loved ones and doing my best not to spread a virus that is still affecting so many people. I am sending so much love to you, hoping you’re ok and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And again, thank you to everyone working so hard to keep us safe and well.

For those interested in the core question of whether or not Emma Watson is now engaged, Watson isn't specific one way or the other, but strongly indicates that there is no engagement currently. At the very least, if there is one, now is not the time to share that news. 

More to come...

