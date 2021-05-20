The Woman in the Window Ending Explained: What Actually Happened And How It All Wrapped Up

After test audiences found the original version of the film confusing, a lot of work was done to get to the final product, with director Joe Wright telling Entertainment Weekly that they tried to satisfy the problems without tying up every loose end too neatly.

So let’s take a look at the mysteries that were introduced in the movie's plot and see how the big twists all came together in the end. Spoiler alert! If you haven’t seen The Woman in the Window, you might want to stop reading now.